BZD - Belizean Dollar

The Belizean Dollar is the currency of Belize. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belizean Dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belize Dollar is BZD, and the currency symbol is BZ$. Below, you'll find Belizean Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Belizean Dollar Stats

NameBelizean Dollar
SymbolBZ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BZD conversionBZD to USD
Top BZD chartBZD to USD chart

Belizean Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50, BZ$1, BZ$2
Bank notesFreq used: BZ$2, BZ$5, BZ$10, BZ$20, BZ$50, BZ$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Belize
Users
Belize

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15961
GBP / EUR1.14151
USD / JPY156.446
GBP / USD1.32370
USD / CHF0.804236
USD / CAD1.40388
EUR / JPY181.416
AUD / USD0.651976

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%