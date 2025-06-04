btn
BTN - Bhutanese Ngultrum

The Bhutanese Ngultrum is the currency of Bhutan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutan Ngultrum is BTN, and the currency symbol is Nu.. Below, you'll find Bhutanese Ngultrum rates and a currency converter.

BTNΝγκούλτρουμ Μπουτάν

Bhutanese Ngultrum Stats

NameBhutanese Ngultrum
SymbolNgultrum
Minor unit1/100 = chhertum
Minor unit symbolchhertum
Top BTN conversionBTN to USD
Top BTN chartBTN to USD chart

Bhutanese Ngultrum Profile

CoinsFreq used: chhertum5, chhertum10, chhertum20, chhertum25, chhertum50, Ngultrum1
Bank notesFreq used: Ngultrum1, Ngultrum5, Ngultrum10, Ngultrum20, Ngultrum50, Ngultrum100, Ngultrum500, Ngultrum1000
Central bankRoyal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
Users
Bhutan

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15939
GBP / EUR1.14146
USD / JPY156.471
GBP / USD1.32339
USD / CHF0.804386
USD / CAD1.40390
EUR / JPY181.411
AUD / USD0.651799

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%