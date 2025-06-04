bif
BIF - Burundian Franc

The Burundian Franc is the currency of Burundi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundian Franc exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundi Franc is BIF, and the currency symbol is FBu. Below, you'll find Burundian Franc rates and a currency converter.

Burundian Franc Stats

NameBurundian Franc
SymbolFranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top BIF conversionBIF to USD
Top BIF chartBIF to USD chart

Burundian Franc Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franc1, Franc5
Bank notesFreq used: Franc10, Franc20, Franc50, Franc100, Franc500, Franc1000, Franc2000, Franc5000, Franc10000
Central bankBanque de la Republique du Burundi
Users
Burundi

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15939
GBP / EUR1.14145
USD / JPY156.470
GBP / USD1.32339
USD / CHF0.804387
USD / CAD1.40391
EUR / JPY181.411
AUD / USD0.651805

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%