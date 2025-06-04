awg
AWG - Aruban or Dutch Guilder

The Aruban or Dutch Guilder is the currency of Aruba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruba Guilder is AWG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Aruban or Dutch Guilder rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

awg
AWGΦιορίνι Αρούμπα

Aruban or Dutch Guilder Stats

NameAruban or Dutch Guilder
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top AWG conversionAWG to USD
Top AWG chartAWG to USD chart

Aruban or Dutch Guilder Profile

Users
Aruba

Why are you interested in AWG?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AWG email updatesGet AWG rates on my phoneGet a AWG currency data API for my business

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15939
GBP / EUR1.14145
USD / JPY156.470
GBP / USD1.32339
USD / CHF0.804387
USD / CAD1.40391
EUR / JPY181.411
AUD / USD0.651805

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%