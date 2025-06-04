ars
ARS - Argentine Peso

The Argentine Peso is the currency of Argentina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Argentine Peso exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentina Peso is ARS, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Argentine Peso rates and a currency converter.

Argentine Peso Stats

NameArgentine Peso
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top ARS conversionARS to USD
Top ARS chartARS to USD chart

Argentine Peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Argentina
Users
Argentina, Islas Malvinas

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15942
GBP / EUR1.14143
USD / JPY156.470
GBP / USD1.32339
USD / CHF0.804365
USD / CAD1.40383
EUR / JPY181.414
AUD / USD0.651855

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%