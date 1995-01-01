xpd
XPD - Palladium-Unze

The Palladium-Unze is the currency of Palladium. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Palladium-Unze exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium is XPD. Below, you'll find Palladium-Unze rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Palladium-Unze Stats

NamePalladium-Unze
SymbolUnze
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XPD conversionXPD to USD
Top XPD chartXPD to USD chart

Palladium-Unze Profile

Users
Palladium

Why are you interested in XPD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XPD email updatesGet XPD rates on my phoneGet a XPD currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07474
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,514
GBP / USD1,26889
USD / CHF0,903854
USD / CAD1,36744
EUR / JPY173,586
AUD / USD0,666856

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %