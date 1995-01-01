XPD - Onça de paládio

The Onça de paládio is the currency of Paládio. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Onça de paládio exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium is XPD. Below, you'll find Onça de paládio rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Onça de paládio
|Symbol
|Onça
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top XPD conversion
|XPD to USD
|Top XPD chart
|XPD to USD chart
|Users
Paládio
Paládio
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XPD email updatesGet XPD rates on my phoneGet a XPD currency data API for my business