XPD - أوقية بالاديوم

The أوقية بالاديوم is the currency of بالاديوم. Our currency rankings show that the most popular أوقية بالاديوم exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium is XPD. Below, you'll find أوقية بالاديوم rates and a currency converter.

أوقية بالاديوم Stats

Nameأوقية بالاديوم
Symbolأوقية
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XPD conversionXPD to USD
Top XPD chartXPD to USD chart

أوقية بالاديوم Profile

Users
بالاديوم

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧١
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٧٠
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٧٧
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩١
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٨٤٥
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٤
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥٤٠
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٨٩٩

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜