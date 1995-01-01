xpd
XPD - Onza de paladio

The Onza de paladio is the currency of Paladio. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Onza de paladio exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium is XPD. Below, you'll find Onza de paladio rates and a currency converter.

Onza de paladio Stats

NameOnza de paladio
SymbolOnza
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XPD conversionXPD to USD
Top XPD chartXPD to USD chart

Onza de paladio Profile

Users
Paladio

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07489
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,501
GBP / USD1,26890
USD / CHF0,903774
USD / CAD1,36756
EUR / JPY173,596
AUD / USD0,666825

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %