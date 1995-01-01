xpd
XPD - 钯（盎司）

The 钯（盎司） is the currency of 钯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 钯（盎司） exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium is XPD. Below, you'll find 钯（盎司） rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

钯（盎司） Stats

Name钯（盎司）
Symbol盎司
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XPD conversionXPD to USD
Top XPD chartXPD to USD chart

钯（盎司） Profile

Users

Why are you interested in XPD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XPD email updatesGet XPD rates on my phoneGet a XPD currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07471
GBP / EUR1.18056
USD / JPY161.459
GBP / USD1.26875
USD / CHF0.903831
USD / CAD1.36743
EUR / JPY173.521
AUD / USD0.667003

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%