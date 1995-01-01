xpd
XPD - Once de palladium

The Once de palladium is the currency of Palladium. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Once de palladium exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium is XPD. Below, you'll find Once de palladium rates and a currency converter.

Once de palladium Stats

NameOnce de palladium
SymbolOnce
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XPD conversionXPD to USD
Top XPD chartXPD to USD chart

Once de palladium Profile

Users
Palladium

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07341
GBP / EUR1,18041
USD / JPY161,550
GBP / USD1,26706
USD / CHF0,904501
USD / CAD1,36894
EUR / JPY173,409
AUD / USD0,666109

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %