xpd
XPD - パラジウムオンス

The パラジウムオンス is the currency of パラジウム. Our currency rankings show that the most popular パラジウムオンス exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium is XPD. Below, you'll find パラジウムオンス rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

パラジウムオンス Stats

Nameパラジウムオンス
Symbolオンス
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XPD conversionXPD to USD
Top XPD chartXPD to USD chart

パラジウムオンス Profile

Users
パラジウム

Why are you interested in XPD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XPD email updatesGet XPD rates on my phoneGet a XPD currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07478
GBP / EUR1.18062
USD / JPY161.437
GBP / USD1.26891
USD / CHF0.903611
USD / CAD1.36734
EUR / JPY173.509
AUD / USD0.666922

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%