xpd
XPD - Uns av palladium

The Uns av palladium is the currency of Palladium. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uns av palladium exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium is XPD. Below, you'll find Uns av palladium rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Uns av palladium Stats

NameUns av palladium
SymbolUns
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XPD conversionXPD to USD
Top XPD chartXPD to USD chart

Uns av palladium Profile

Users
Palladium

Why are you interested in XPD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XPD email updatesGet XPD rates on my phoneGet a XPD currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07522
GBP / EUR1,18036
USD / JPY161,494
GBP / USD1,26915
USD / CHF0,903840
USD / CAD1,36742
EUR / JPY173,642
AUD / USD0,667246

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %