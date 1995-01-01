xpd
XPD - Oncia di palladio

The Oncia di palladio is the currency of Palladio. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Oncia di palladio exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium is XPD. Below, you'll find Oncia di palladio rates and a currency converter.

Oncia di palladio Stats

NameOncia di palladio
SymbolOncia
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XPD conversionXPD to USD
Top XPD chartXPD to USD chart

Oncia di palladio Profile

Users
Palladio

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07491
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,471
GBP / USD1,26893
USD / CHF0,903679
USD / CAD1,36749
EUR / JPY173,567
AUD / USD0,667001

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%