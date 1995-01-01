xpd
XPD - 鈀安士

The 鈀安士 is the currency of 鈀. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 鈀安士 exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium is XPD. Below, you'll find 鈀安士 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

鈀安士 Stats

Name鈀安士
Symbol安士
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XPD conversionXPD to USD
Top XPD chartXPD to USD chart

鈀安士 Profile

Users

Why are you interested in XPD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XPD email updatesGet XPD rates on my phoneGet a XPD currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07509
GBP / EUR1.18034
USD / JPY161.516
GBP / USD1.26897
USD / CHF0.903862
USD / CAD1.36755
EUR / JPY173.644
AUD / USD0.667089

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%