xpd
XPD - Palladium-ounce

The Palladium-ounce is the currency of Palladium. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Palladium-ounce exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium is XPD. Below, you'll find Palladium-ounce rates and a currency converter.

Palladium-ounce Stats

NamePalladium-ounce
SymbolOunce
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XPD conversionXPD to USD
Top XPD chartXPD to USD chart

Palladium-ounce Profile

Users
Palladium

