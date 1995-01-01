uyu
UYU - Uruguayischer Peso

The Uruguayischer Peso is the currency of Uruguay. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uruguayischer Peso exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguay Peso is UYU, and the currency symbol is $U. Below, you'll find Uruguayischer Peso rates and a currency converter.

Uruguayischer Peso Stats

NameUruguayischer Peso
Symbol$U
Minor unit1/100 = Centésimo
Minor unit symbolCentésimo
Top UYU conversionUYU to USD
Top UYU chartUYU to USD chart

Uruguayischer Peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: $U1, $U2, $U5, $U10
Bank notesFreq used: $U20, $U50, $U100, $U200, $U500, $U1000, $U2000
Central bankCentral Bank of Uruguay
Users
Uruguay

