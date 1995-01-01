uyu
UYU - Uruguayansk peso

The Uruguayansk peso is the currency of Uruguay. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uruguayansk peso exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguay Peso is UYU, and the currency symbol is $U. Below, you'll find Uruguayansk peso rates and a currency converter.

Uruguayansk peso Stats

NameUruguayansk peso
Symbol$U
Minor unit1/100 = Centésimo
Minor unit symbolCentésimo
Top UYU conversionUYU to USD
Top UYU chart

Uruguayansk peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: $U1, $U2, $U5, $U10
Bank notesFreq used: $U20, $U50, $U100, $U200, $U500, $U1000, $U2000
Central bankCentral Bank of Uruguay
Users
Uruguay

