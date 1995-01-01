uyu
UYU - Peso uruguayo

The Peso uruguayo is the currency of Uruguay. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso uruguayo exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguay Peso is UYU, and the currency symbol is $U. Below, you'll find Peso uruguayo rates and a currency converter.

Peso uruguayo Stats

NamePeso uruguayo
Symbol$U
Minor unit1/100 = Centésimo
Minor unit symbolCentésimo
Top UYU conversionUYU to USD
Top UYU chartUYU to USD chart

Peso uruguayo Profile

CoinsFreq used: $U1, $U2, $U5, $U10
Bank notesFreq used: $U20, $U50, $U100, $U200, $U500, $U1000, $U2000
Central bankCentral Bank of Uruguay
Users
Uruguay

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07349
GBP / EUR1,18079
USD / JPY161,406
GBP / USD1,26757
USD / CHF0,903914
USD / CAD1,36939
EUR / JPY173,268
AUD / USD0,666771

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %