UYU - 烏拉圭披索

The 烏拉圭披索 is the currency of 烏拉圭. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 烏拉圭披索 exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguay Peso is UYU, and the currency symbol is $U. Below, you'll find 烏拉圭披索 rates and a currency converter.

烏拉圭披索 Stats

Name烏拉圭披索
Symbol$U
Minor unit1/100 = Centésimo
Minor unit symbolCentésimo
烏拉圭披索 Profile

CoinsFreq used: $U1, $U2, $U5, $U10
Bank notesFreq used: $U20, $U50, $U100, $U200, $U500, $U1000, $U2000
Central bankCentral Bank of Uruguay
Users
烏拉圭

