UYU - Uruguayaanse peso

The Uruguayaanse peso is the currency of Uruguay. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uruguayaanse peso exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguay Peso is UYU, and the currency symbol is $U. Below, you'll find Uruguayaanse peso rates and a currency converter.

Uruguayaanse peso Stats

NameUruguayaanse peso
Symbol$U
Minor unit1/100 = Centésimo
Minor unit symbolCentésimo
Top UYU conversionUYU to USD
Top UYU chartUYU to USD chart

Uruguayaanse peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: $U1, $U2, $U5, $U10
Bank notesFreq used: $U20, $U50, $U100, $U200, $U500, $U1000, $U2000
Central bankCentral Bank of Uruguay
Users
Uruguay

