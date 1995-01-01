uyu
UYU - Peso uruguaio

The Peso uruguaio is the currency of Uruguai. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso uruguaio exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguay Peso is UYU, and the currency symbol is $U. Below, you'll find Peso uruguaio rates and a currency converter.

Peso uruguaio Stats

NamePeso uruguaio
Symbol$U
Minor unit1/100 = Centésimo
Minor unit symbolCentésimo
Top UYU conversionUYU to USD
Top UYU chartUYU to USD chart

Peso uruguaio Profile

CoinsFreq used: $U1, $U2, $U5, $U10
Bank notesFreq used: $U20, $U50, $U100, $U200, $U500, $U1000, $U2000
Central bankCentral Bank of Uruguay
Users
Uruguai

