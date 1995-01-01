UYU - Peso uruguayen

The Peso uruguayen is the currency of Uruguay. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso uruguayen exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguay Peso is UYU, and the currency symbol is $U. Below, you'll find Peso uruguayen rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Peso uruguayen
|Symbol
|$U
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centésimo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centésimo
|Top UYU conversion
|UYU to USD
|Top UYU chart
|UYU to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: $U1, $U2, $U5, $U10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $U20, $U50, $U100, $U200, $U500, $U1000, $U2000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Uruguay
|Users
Uruguay
Uruguay
