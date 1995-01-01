uyu
UYU - Peso uruguayen

The Peso uruguayen is the currency of Uruguay. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso uruguayen exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguay Peso is UYU, and the currency symbol is $U. Below, you'll find Peso uruguayen rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Peso uruguayen Stats

NamePeso uruguayen
Symbol$U
Minor unit1/100 = Centésimo
Minor unit symbolCentésimo
Top UYU conversionUYU to USD
Top UYU chartUYU to USD chart

Peso uruguayen Profile

CoinsFreq used: $U1, $U2, $U5, $U10
Bank notesFreq used: $U20, $U50, $U100, $U200, $U500, $U1000, $U2000
Central bankCentral Bank of Uruguay
Users
Uruguay

Why are you interested in UYU?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to UYU email updatesGet UYU rates on my phoneGet a UYU currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07491
GBP / EUR1,18050
USD / JPY161,475
GBP / USD1,26893
USD / CHF0,903750
USD / CAD1,36755
EUR / JPY173,572
AUD / USD0,666926

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %