UYU - Peso uruguaiano

The Peso uruguaiano is the currency of Uruguay. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso uruguaiano exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguay Peso is UYU, and the currency symbol is $U. Below, you'll find Peso uruguaiano rates and a currency converter.

Peso uruguaiano Stats

NamePeso uruguaiano
Symbol$U
Minor unit1/100 = Centésimo
Minor unit symbolCentésimo
Top UYU conversionUYU to USD
Top UYU chartUYU to USD chart

Peso uruguaiano Profile

CoinsFreq used: $U1, $U2, $U5, $U10
Bank notesFreq used: $U20, $U50, $U100, $U200, $U500, $U1000, $U2000
Central bankCentral Bank of Uruguay
Users
Uruguay

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07492
GBP / EUR1,18051
USD / JPY161,464
GBP / USD1,26895
USD / CHF0,903699
USD / CAD1,36754
EUR / JPY173,561
AUD / USD0,666993

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%