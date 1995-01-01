uyu
UYU - بيزو أورجواي

The بيزو أورجواي is the currency of أوروجواي. Our currency rankings show that the most popular بيزو أورجواي exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguay Peso is UYU, and the currency symbol is $U. Below, you'll find بيزو أورجواي rates and a currency converter.

بيزو أورجواي Stats

Nameبيزو أورجواي
Symbol$U
Minor unit1/100 = Centésimo
Minor unit symbolCentésimo
Top UYU conversionUYU to USD
Top UYU chartUYU to USD chart

بيزو أورجواي Profile

CoinsFreq used: $U1, $U2, $U5, $U10
Bank notesFreq used: $U20, $U50, $U100, $U200, $U500, $U1000, $U2000
Central bankCentral Bank of Uruguay
Users
أوروجواي

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٣
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٧٠
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٦٥
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩٤
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٨٣٤
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٣
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥٣٢
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٨٩١

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜