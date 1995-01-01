uyu
UYU - ウルグアイペソ

The ウルグアイペソ is the currency of ウルグアイ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ウルグアイペソ exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguay Peso is UYU, and the currency symbol is $U. Below, you'll find ウルグアイペソ rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

ウルグアイペソ Stats

Nameウルグアイペソ
Symbol$U
Minor unit1/100 = Centésimo
Minor unit symbolCentésimo
Top UYU conversionUYU to USD
Top UYU chartUYU to USD chart

ウルグアイペソ Profile

CoinsFreq used: $U1, $U2, $U5, $U10
Bank notesFreq used: $U20, $U50, $U100, $U200, $U500, $U1000, $U2000
Central bankCentral Bank of Uruguay
Users
ウルグアイ

Why are you interested in UYU?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to UYU email updatesGet UYU rates on my phoneGet a UYU currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07491
GBP / EUR1.18051
USD / JPY161.489
GBP / USD1.26894
USD / CHF0.903690
USD / CAD1.36759
EUR / JPY173.586
AUD / USD0.666914

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%