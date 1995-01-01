UYU - 乌拉圭比索

The 乌拉圭比索 is the currency of 乌拉圭. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 乌拉圭比索 exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguay Peso is UYU, and the currency symbol is $U. Below, you'll find 乌拉圭比索 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|乌拉圭比索
|Symbol
|$U
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centésimo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centésimo
|Top UYU conversion
|UYU to USD
|Top UYU chart
|UYU to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: $U1, $U2, $U5, $U10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $U20, $U50, $U100, $U200, $U500, $U1000, $U2000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Uruguay
|Users
乌拉圭
