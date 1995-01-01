uyu
UYU - 乌拉圭比索

The 乌拉圭比索 is the currency of 乌拉圭. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 乌拉圭比索 exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguay Peso is UYU, and the currency symbol is $U. Below, you'll find 乌拉圭比索 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

乌拉圭比索 Stats

Name乌拉圭比索
Symbol$U
Minor unit1/100 = Centésimo
Minor unit symbolCentésimo
Top UYU conversionUYU to USD
Top UYU chartUYU to USD chart

乌拉圭比索 Profile

CoinsFreq used: $U1, $U2, $U5, $U10
Bank notesFreq used: $U20, $U50, $U100, $U200, $U500, $U1000, $U2000
Central bankCentral Bank of Uruguay
Users
乌拉圭

Why are you interested in UYU?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to UYU email updatesGet UYU rates on my phoneGet a UYU currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07527
GBP / EUR1.18031
USD / JPY161.487
GBP / USD1.26916
USD / CHF0.903792
USD / CAD1.36731
EUR / JPY173.643
AUD / USD0.667336

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%