TZS - Tansania-Schilling

The Tansania-Schilling is the currency of Tansania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tansania-Schilling exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS, and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find Tansania-Schilling rates and a currency converter.

Tansania-Schilling Stats

NameTansania-Schilling
SymbolSchilling
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top TZS conversionTZS to USD
Top TZS chartTZS to USD chart

Tansania-Schilling Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Schilling1, Schilling5, Schilling10, Schilling20, Schilling50, Schilling100, Schilling200
Bank notesFreq used: Schilling500, Schilling1000, Schilling2000, Schilling5000, Schilling10000
Central bankBank of Tanzania
Users
Tansania

