TZS - Tansania-Schilling

The Tansania-Schilling is the currency of Tansania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tansania-Schilling exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS, and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find Tansania-Schilling rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Tansania-Schilling
|Symbol
|Schilling
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top TZS conversion
|TZS to USD
|Top TZS chart
|TZS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Schilling1, Schilling5, Schilling10, Schilling20, Schilling50, Schilling100, Schilling200
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Schilling500, Schilling1000, Schilling2000, Schilling5000, Schilling10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Tanzania
|Users
Tansania
Tansania
