TZS - Shilling tanzanien

The Shilling tanzanien is the currency of Tanzanie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Shilling tanzanien exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS, and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find Shilling tanzanien rates and a currency converter.

Shilling tanzanien Stats

NameShilling tanzanien
SymbolShilling
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top TZS conversionTZS to USD
Top TZS chartTZS to USD chart

Shilling tanzanien Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Shilling1, Shilling5, Shilling10, Shilling20, Shilling50, Shilling100, Shilling200
Bank notesFreq used: Shilling500, Shilling1000, Shilling2000, Shilling5000, Shilling10000
Central bankBank of Tanzania
Users
Tanzanie

