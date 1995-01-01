tzs
TZS - 坦桑尼亞先令

The 坦桑尼亞先令 is the currency of 坦桑尼亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 坦桑尼亞先令 exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS, and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find 坦桑尼亞先令 rates and a currency converter.

坦桑尼亞先令 Stats

Name坦桑尼亞先令
Symbol先令
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top TZS conversionTZS to USD
Top TZS chartTZS to USD chart

坦桑尼亞先令 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, 先令1, 先令5, 先令10, 先令20, 先令50, 先令100, 先令200
Bank notesFreq used: 先令500, 先令1000, 先令2000, 先令5000, 先令10000
Central bankBank of Tanzania
Users
坦桑尼亞

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07409
GBP / EUR1.18063
USD / JPY161.487
GBP / USD1.26810
USD / CHF0.904375
USD / CAD1.36813
EUR / JPY173.451
AUD / USD0.666548

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%