TZS - 坦桑尼亚先令

The 坦桑尼亚先令 is the currency of 坦桑尼亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 坦桑尼亚先令 exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS , and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find 坦桑尼亚先令 rates and a currency converter.