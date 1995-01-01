TZS - 坦桑尼亚先令

The 坦桑尼亚先令 is the currency of 坦桑尼亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 坦桑尼亚先令 exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS, and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find 坦桑尼亚先令 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|坦桑尼亚先令
|Symbol
|先令
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top TZS conversion
|TZS to USD
|Top TZS chart
|TZS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, 先令1, 先令5, 先令10, 先令20, 先令50, 先令100, 先令200
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 先令500, 先令1000, 先令2000, 先令5000, 先令10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Tanzania
|Users
坦桑尼亚
坦桑尼亚
