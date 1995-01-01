TZS - Xelim tanzaniano

The Xelim tanzaniano is the currency of Tanzânia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Xelim tanzaniano exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS, and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find Xelim tanzaniano rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Xelim tanzaniano
|Symbol
|Xelim
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Xelim1, Xelim5, Xelim10, Xelim20, Xelim50, Xelim100, Xelim200
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Xelim500, Xelim1000, Xelim2000, Xelim5000, Xelim10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Tanzania
|Users
Tanzânia
