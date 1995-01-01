tzs
TZS - Xelim tanzaniano

The Xelim tanzaniano is the currency of Tanzânia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Xelim tanzaniano exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS, and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find Xelim tanzaniano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Xelim tanzaniano Stats

NameXelim tanzaniano
SymbolXelim
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top TZS conversionTZS to USD
Top TZS chartTZS to USD chart

Xelim tanzaniano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Xelim1, Xelim5, Xelim10, Xelim20, Xelim50, Xelim100, Xelim200
Bank notesFreq used: Xelim500, Xelim1000, Xelim2000, Xelim5000, Xelim10000
Central bankBank of Tanzania
Users
Tanzânia

Why are you interested in TZS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TZS email updatesGet TZS rates on my phoneGet a TZS currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07493
GBP / EUR1,18058
USD / JPY161,463
GBP / USD1,26905
USD / CHF0,903744
USD / CAD1,36763
EUR / JPY173,562
AUD / USD0,667079

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%