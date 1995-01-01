tzs
TZS - Chelín tanzano

The Chelín tanzano is the currency of Tanzania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chelín tanzano exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS, and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find Chelín tanzano rates and a currency converter.

Chelín tanzano Stats

NameChelín tanzano
SymbolChelín
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top TZS conversionTZS to USD
Top TZS chartTZS to USD chart

Chelín tanzano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Chelín1, Chelín5, Chelín10, Chelín20, Chelín50, Chelín100, Chelín200
Bank notesFreq used: Chelín500, Chelín1000, Chelín2000, Chelín5000, Chelín10000
Central bankBank of Tanzania
Users
Tanzania

