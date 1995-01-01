tzs
TZS - Tanzaniaanse shilling

The Tanzaniaanse shilling is the currency of Tanzania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tanzaniaanse shilling exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS, and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find Tanzaniaanse shilling rates and a currency converter.

Tanzaniaanse shilling Stats

NameTanzaniaanse shilling
SymbolShilling
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top TZS conversionTZS to USD
Top TZS chartTZS to USD chart

Tanzaniaanse shilling Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Shilling1, Shilling5, Shilling10, Shilling20, Shilling50, Shilling100, Shilling200
Bank notesFreq used: Shilling500, Shilling1000, Shilling2000, Shilling5000, Shilling10000
Central bankBank of Tanzania
Users
Tanzania

