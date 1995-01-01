tzs
TZS - Tanzanisk shilling

The Tanzanisk shilling is the currency of Tanzania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tanzanisk shilling exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS, and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find Tanzanisk shilling rates and a currency converter.

Tanzanisk shilling Stats

NameTanzanisk shilling
Symbolshilling
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top TZS conversionTZS to USD
Top TZS chartTZS to USD chart

Tanzanisk shilling Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, shilling1, shilling5, shilling10, shilling20, shilling50, shilling100, shilling200
Bank notesFreq used: shilling500, shilling1000, shilling2000, shilling5000, shilling10000
Central bankBank of Tanzania
Users
Tanzania

