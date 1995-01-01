tzs
TZS - Scellino tanzaniano

The Scellino tanzaniano is the currency of Tanzania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Scellino tanzaniano exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS, and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find Scellino tanzaniano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Scellino tanzaniano Stats

NameScellino tanzaniano
SymbolScellino
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top TZS conversionTZS to USD
Top TZS chartTZS to USD chart

Scellino tanzaniano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Scellino1, Scellino5, Scellino10, Scellino20, Scellino50, Scellino100, Scellino200
Bank notesFreq used: Scellino500, Scellino1000, Scellino2000, Scellino5000, Scellino10000
Central bankBank of Tanzania
Users
Tanzania

Why are you interested in TZS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TZS email updatesGet TZS rates on my phoneGet a TZS currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07492
GBP / EUR1,18051
USD / JPY161,464
GBP / USD1,26895
USD / CHF0,903699
USD / CAD1,36754
EUR / JPY173,561
AUD / USD0,666993

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%