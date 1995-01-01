TZS - タンザニアシリング

The タンザニアシリング is the currency of タンザニア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular タンザニアシリング exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS, and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find タンザニアシリング rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|タンザニアシリング
|Symbol
|シリング
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top TZS conversion
|TZS to USD
|Top TZS chart
|TZS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, シリング1, シリング5, シリング10, シリング20, シリング50, シリング100, シリング200
|Bank notes
|Freq used: シリング500, シリング1000, シリング2000, シリング5000, シリング10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Tanzania
|Users
タンザニア
タンザニア
