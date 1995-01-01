tzs
TZS - タンザニアシリング

The タンザニアシリング is the currency of タンザニア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular タンザニアシリング exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS, and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find タンザニアシリング rates and a currency converter.

タンザニアシリング Stats

Nameタンザニアシリング
Symbolシリング
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top TZS conversionTZS to USD
Top TZS chartTZS to USD chart

タンザニアシリング Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, シリング1, シリング5, シリング10, シリング20, シリング50, シリング100, シリング200
Bank notesFreq used: シリング500, シリング1000, シリング2000, シリング5000, シリング10000
Central bankBank of Tanzania
Users
タンザニア

