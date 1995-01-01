tzs
TZS - الشلن التنزاني

The الشلن التنزاني is the currency of تنزانيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الشلن التنزاني exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS, and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find الشلن التنزاني rates and a currency converter.

الشلن التنزاني Stats

Nameالشلن التنزاني
Symbolشلن
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top TZS conversionTZS to USD
Top TZS chartTZS to USD chart

الشلن التنزاني Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, شلن1, شلن5, شلن10, شلن20, شلن50, شلن100, شلن200
Bank notesFreq used: شلن500, شلن1000, شلن2000, شلن5000, شلن10000
Central bankBank of Tanzania
Users
تنزانيا

