TZS - الشلن التنزاني

The الشلن التنزاني is the currency of تنزانيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الشلن التنزاني exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS, and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find الشلن التنزاني rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الشلن التنزاني
|Symbol
|شلن
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top TZS conversion
|TZS to USD
|Top TZS chart
|TZS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, شلن1, شلن5, شلن10, شلن20, شلن50, شلن100, شلن200
|Bank notes
|Freq used: شلن500, شلن1000, شلن2000, شلن5000, شلن10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Tanzania
|Users
تنزانيا
