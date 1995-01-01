try
TRY - Türkische Lira

The Türkische Lira is the currency of Türkei. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Türkische Lira exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkey Lira is TRY, and the currency symbol is ₺. Below, you'll find Türkische Lira rates and a currency converter.

Türkische Lira Stats

NameTürkische Lira
SymbolTL
Minor unit1/100 = kuruş
Minor unit symbolKr
Top TRY conversionTRY to USD
Top TRY chartTRY to USD chart

Türkische Lira Profile

NicknamesKağıt, Mangır, Papel
CoinsFreq used: 5Kr, 10Kr, 25Kr, 50Kr, TL1
Rarely used: 1Kr
Bank notesFreq used: TL5, TL10, TL20, TL50, TL100, TL200
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Turkey
Users
Türkei, Nordzypern

