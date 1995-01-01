try
TRY - トルコリラ

The トルコリラ is the currency of トルコ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular トルコリラ exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkey Lira is TRY, and the currency symbol is ₺. Below, you'll find トルコリラ rates and a currency converter.

トルコリラ Stats

Nameトルコリラ
SymbolTL
Minor unit1/100 = kuruş
Minor unit symbolKr
Top TRY conversionTRY to USD
Top TRY chartTRY to USD chart

トルコリラ Profile

NicknamesKağıt, Mangır, Papel
CoinsFreq used: 5Kr, 10Kr, 25Kr, 50Kr, TL1
Rarely used: 1Kr
Bank notesFreq used: TL5, TL10, TL20, TL50, TL100, TL200
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Turkey
Users
トルコ, 北キプロス

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07466
GBP / EUR1.18058
USD / JPY161.463
GBP / USD1.26872
USD / CHF0.903866
USD / CAD1.36749
EUR / JPY173.517
AUD / USD0.667000

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%