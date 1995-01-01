try
TRY - Turkisk lira

The Turkisk lira is the currency of Turkiet. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkisk lira exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkey Lira is TRY, and the currency symbol is ₺. Below, you'll find Turkisk lira rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Turkisk lira Stats

NameTurkisk lira
SymbolTL
Minor unit1/100 = kuruş
Minor unit symbolKr
Top TRY conversionTRY to USD
Top TRY chartTRY to USD chart

Turkisk lira Profile

NicknamesKağıt, Mangır, Papel
CoinsFreq used: 5Kr, 10Kr, 25Kr, 50Kr, TL1
Rarely used: 1Kr
Bank notesFreq used: TL5, TL10, TL20, TL50, TL100, TL200
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Turkey
Users
Turkiet, Norra Cypern

Why are you interested in TRY?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TRY email updatesGet TRY rates on my phoneGet a TRY currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07373
GBP / EUR1,18084
USD / JPY161,554
GBP / USD1,26790
USD / CHF0,904035
USD / CAD1,36946
EUR / JPY173,465
AUD / USD0,665783

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %