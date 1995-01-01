try
TRY - Turkish Lira

The Turkish Lira is the currency of Turkey. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Lira is TRY, and the currency symbol is ₺. Below, you'll find Turkish Lira rates and a currency converter.

Turkish Lira Stats

NameTurkish Lira
SymbolTL
Minor unit1/100 = kuruş
Minor unit symbolKr
Top TRY conversionTRY to USD
Top TRY chartTRY to USD chart

Turkish Lira Profile

NicknamesKağıt, Mangır, Papel
CoinsFreq used: 5Kr, 10Kr, 25Kr, 50Kr, TL1
Rarely used: 1Kr
Bank notesFreq used: TL5, TL10, TL20, TL50, TL100, TL200
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Turkey
Users
Turkey, North Cyprus

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%