try
TRY - Turkse lira

The Turkse lira is the currency of Turkije. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkse lira exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkey Lira is TRY, and the currency symbol is ₺. Below, you'll find Turkse lira rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Turkse lira Stats

NameTurkse lira
SymbolTL
Minor unit1/100 = kuruş
Minor unit symbolKr
Top TRY conversionTRY to USD
Top TRY chartTRY to USD chart

Turkse lira Profile

NicknamesKağıt, Mangır, Papel
CoinsFreq used: 5Kr, 10Kr, 25Kr, 50Kr, TL1
Rarely used: 1Kr
Bank notesFreq used: TL5, TL10, TL20, TL50, TL100, TL200
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Turkey
Users
Turkije, Noord-Cyprus

Why are you interested in TRY?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TRY email updatesGet TRY rates on my phoneGet a TRY currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07483
GBP / EUR1.18050
USD / JPY161.504
GBP / USD1.26884
USD / CHF0.903752
USD / CAD1.36772
EUR / JPY173.590
AUD / USD0.666849

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%