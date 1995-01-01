try
TRY - 土耳其里拉

The 土耳其里拉 is the currency of 土耳其. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 土耳其里拉 exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkey Lira is TRY, and the currency symbol is ₺. Below, you'll find 土耳其里拉 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

土耳其里拉 Stats

Name土耳其里拉
SymbolTL
Minor unit1/100 = kuruş
Minor unit symbolKr
Top TRY conversionTRY to USD
Top TRY chartTRY to USD chart

土耳其里拉 Profile

NicknamesKağıt, Mangır, Papel
CoinsFreq used: 5Kr, 10Kr, 25Kr, 50Kr, TL1
Rarely used: 1Kr
Bank notesFreq used: TL5, TL10, TL20, TL50, TL100, TL200
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Turkey
Users
土耳其, 北塞浦路斯

Why are you interested in TRY?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TRY email updatesGet TRY rates on my phoneGet a TRY currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07522
GBP / EUR1.18031
USD / JPY161.504
GBP / USD1.26909
USD / CHF0.903799
USD / CAD1.36745
EUR / JPY173.652
AUD / USD0.667188

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%