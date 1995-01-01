try
TRY - Lira turca

The Lira turca is the currency of Turquia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lira turca exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkey Lira is TRY, and the currency symbol is ₺. Below, you'll find Lira turca rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Lira turca Stats

NameLira turca
SymbolTL
Minor unit1/100 = kuruş
Minor unit symbolKr
Top TRY conversionTRY to USD
Top TRY chartTRY to USD chart

Lira turca Profile

NicknamesKağıt, Mangır, Papel
CoinsFreq used: 5Kr, 10Kr, 25Kr, 50Kr, TL1
Rarely used: 1Kr
Bank notesFreq used: TL5, TL10, TL20, TL50, TL100, TL200
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Turkey
Users
Turquia, Chipre do Norte

