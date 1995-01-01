TRY - Livre turque

The Livre turque is the currency of Turquie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Livre turque exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkey Lira is TRY, and the currency symbol is ₺. Below, you'll find Livre turque rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Livre turque
|Symbol
|TL
|Minor unit
|1/100 = kuruş
|Minor unit symbol
|Kr
|Top TRY conversion
|TRY to USD
|Top TRY chart
|TRY to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Kağıt, Mangır, Papel
|Coins
|Freq used: 5Kr, 10Kr, 25Kr, 50Kr, TL1
Rarely used: 1Kr
|Bank notes
|Freq used: TL5, TL10, TL20, TL50, TL100, TL200
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey
|Users
Turquie, Chypre du Nord
Turquie, Chypre du Nord
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TRY email updatesGet TRY rates on my phoneGet a TRY currency data API for my business