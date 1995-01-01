try
TRY - Livre turque

The Livre turque is the currency of Turquie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Livre turque exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkey Lira is TRY, and the currency symbol is ₺. Below, you'll find Livre turque rates and a currency converter.

Livre turque Stats

NameLivre turque
SymbolTL
Minor unit1/100 = kuruş
Minor unit symbolKr
Top TRY conversionTRY to USD
Top TRY chartTRY to USD chart

Livre turque Profile

NicknamesKağıt, Mangır, Papel
CoinsFreq used: 5Kr, 10Kr, 25Kr, 50Kr, TL1
Rarely used: 1Kr
Bank notesFreq used: TL5, TL10, TL20, TL50, TL100, TL200
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Turkey
Users
Turquie, Chypre du Nord

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07462
GBP / EUR1,18056
USD / JPY161,456
GBP / USD1,26865
USD / CHF0,903936
USD / CAD1,36755
EUR / JPY173,504
AUD / USD0,666912

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %