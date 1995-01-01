TRY - Lira turca

try
The Lira turca is the currency of Turchia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lira turca exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkey Lira is TRY, and the currency symbol is ₺. Below, you'll find Lira turca rates and a currency converter.

Lira turca Stats

NameLira turca
SymbolTL
Minor unit1/100 = kuruş
Minor unit symbolKr
Top TRY conversionTRY to USD
Top TRY chartTRY to USD chart

Lira turca Profile

NicknamesKağıt, Mangır, Papel
CoinsFreq used: 5Kr, 10Kr, 25Kr, 50Kr, TL1
Rarely used: 1Kr
Bank notesFreq used: TL5, TL10, TL20, TL50, TL100, TL200
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Turkey
Users
Turchia, Cipro del Nord

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07492
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,461
GBP / USD1,26893
USD / CHF0,903694
USD / CAD1,36753
EUR / JPY173,558
AUD / USD0,667006

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%