TRY - Lira turca

The Lira turca is the currency of Turquía. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lira turca exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkey Lira is TRY, and the currency symbol is ₺. Below, you'll find Lira turca rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Lira turca
|Symbol
|TL
|Minor unit
|1/100 = kuruş
|Minor unit symbol
|Kr
|Top TRY conversion
|TRY to USD
|Top TRY chart
|TRY to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Kağıt, Mangır, Papel
|Coins
|Freq used: 5Kr, 10Kr, 25Kr, 50Kr, TL1
Rarely used: 1Kr
|Bank notes
|Freq used: TL5, TL10, TL20, TL50, TL100, TL200
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey
|Users
Turquía, Chipre del Norte
Turquía, Chipre del Norte
