try
TRY - الليرة التركية

The الليرة التركية is the currency of تركيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الليرة التركية exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkey Lira is TRY, and the currency symbol is ₺. Below, you'll find الليرة التركية rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

الليرة التركية Stats

Nameالليرة التركية
SymbolTL
Minor unit1/100 = kuruş
Minor unit symbolKr
Top TRY conversionTRY to USD
Top TRY chartTRY to USD chart

الليرة التركية Profile

NicknamesKağıt, Mangır, Papel
CoinsFreq used: 5Kr, 10Kr, 25Kr, 50Kr, TL1
Rarely used: 1Kr
Bank notesFreq used: TL5, TL10, TL20, TL50, TL100, TL200
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Turkey
Users
تركيا, شمال قبرص

Why are you interested in TRY?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TRY email updatesGet TRY rates on my phoneGet a TRY currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٣٩١
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٤٧
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٩٠
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٧٧٢
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٦٩٦
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٧٣
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٢٦
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٥٨٧٧

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜