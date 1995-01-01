SZL - Swasiland-Lilangeni

The Swasiland-Lilangeni is the currency of Swasiland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swasiland-Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL, and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find Swasiland-Lilangeni rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Swasiland-Lilangeni
|Symbol
|Lilangeni
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top SZL conversion
|SZL to USD
|Top SZL chart
|SZL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent10, Cent20, Cent50, Lilangeni1, Lilangeni2, Lilangeni5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Lilangeni10, Lilangeni20, Lilangeni50, Lilangeni100, Lilangeni200
|Central bank
|Central Bank of eSwatini
|Users
Swasiland
Swasiland
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SZL email updatesGet SZL rates on my phoneGet a SZL currency data API for my business