SZL - Swasiland-Lilangeni

The Swasiland-Lilangeni is the currency of Swasiland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swasiland-Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL, and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find Swasiland-Lilangeni rates and a currency converter.

Swasiland-Lilangeni Stats

NameSwasiland-Lilangeni
SymbolLilangeni
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SZL conversionSZL to USD
Top SZL chartSZL to USD chart

Swasiland-Lilangeni Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent10, Cent20, Cent50, Lilangeni1, Lilangeni2, Lilangeni5
Bank notesFreq used: Lilangeni10, Lilangeni20, Lilangeni50, Lilangeni100, Lilangeni200
Central bankCentral Bank of eSwatini
Users
Swasiland

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07472
GBP / EUR1,18068
USD / JPY161,496
GBP / USD1,26890
USD / CHF0,903855
USD / CAD1,36743
EUR / JPY173,564
AUD / USD0,666857

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %